WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 851 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... South Padre Island, Port Of Brownsville, Brownsville, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Washington Park, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, South Padre Island Police Department, U.s. Coast Guard Station, Boca Chica Beach, South Point, Bayview and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.