SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

342 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron

County through 415 AM CDT...

At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Port Of Brownsville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville,

Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Longoria Elementary School, Sams Memorial

Stadium, Brownsville Fire Department Station Two and Garria

Elementary School.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 6.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 836 and 838.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2589 9751 2589 9752 2594 9755 2628 9728

2622 9732 2623 9731 2625 9728 2613 9728

2614 9724 2611 9730 2608 9723 2612 9722

2606 9719 2606 9717 2600 9726 2601 9716

2597 9715 2593 9735 2584 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 0841Z 232DEG 30KT 2600 9730

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

