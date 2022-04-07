WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1006 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor Coastal Flooding will be the highest during a few hours either side of expected high tide at 12:42 PM. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Driving on the beach is not advised this afternoon. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.6 22.6 21.4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather