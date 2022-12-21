WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 745 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northern portions of this watch have a high likelihood of upgrading to a Wind Chill Warning for Thursday night and Friday morning while southern portions are more likely to see a Wind Chill Advisory. Action should be taken to protect people, particularly vulnerable populations such as the homeless and the elderly, as well as pets, plants, and pipes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather