WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

805 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs affecting Wilson and Karnes

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river crested at 25.8 feet Sunday evening and

has fallen below flood stage.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Cibolo Creek

Sutherland Spring 21.0 9.8 Mon 7 am CST 7.7 7.5 7.4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather