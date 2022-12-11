WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

539 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central DeWitt

County through 615 AM CST...

At 539 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Fordtran to Thomaston.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Thomaston and Terryville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2897 9717 2898 9725 2923 9722 2925 9711

2911 9698

TIME...MOT...LOC 1139Z 265DEG 26KT 2916 9712 2902 9716

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

