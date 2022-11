WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 570

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO TX

515 PM CST FRI NOV 11 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 570 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

ATASCOSA BASTROP BEXAR

CALDWELL DEWITT DIMMIT

FAYETTE FRIO GONZALES

GUADALUPE KARNES LAVACA

MEDINA UVALDE WILSON

ZAVALA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASTROP, CARRIZO SPRINGS,

CRYSTAL CITY, CUERO, FLORESVILLE, GONZALES, HALLETTSVILLE, HONDO,

KARNES CITY, LA GRANGE, LOCKHART, PEARSALL, PLEASANTON,

SAN ANTONIO, SEGUIN, AND UVALDE.

_____

