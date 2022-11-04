WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 851 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BASTROP AND CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES... At 851 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bastrop, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bastrop, Giddings, Smithville, Fedor, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Wyldwood, Upton, Phelan, Serbin, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Northrup, Alum Creek, McDade, Buescher State Park, Hills, Leo and Lincoln. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather