SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

DeWitt County in south central Texas...

Karnes County in south central Texas...

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 908 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cestohowa to near Karnes City to near Nell,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Cuero, Kenedy, Karnes City, Yorktown, Runge, Falls City, Nordheim,

Thomaston, Cestohowa, Cotton Patch, Gruenau, New Davy, Zunkerville,

Choate, Meyersville, Hobson, Arneckville, El Oso, Ecleto and

Helena.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

