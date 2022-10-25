WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

815 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The threat for the strongest winds from the overnight hours has

diminished. However, with better efficient mixing with daytime

heating, expect for breezy winds up to as high as 25 mph to

continue before winds diminish through the afternoon into this

evening.

