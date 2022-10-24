WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

856 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Bartlett, or near Granger, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Georgetown, Granger, Serenada, Bartlett, Jarrell, Weir, Georgetown

Dam, Sun City, Granger Dam, Theon, Laneport, Hoxie, Hare, Walburg,

Schwertner and Sandoval.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

553 TO EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

LLANO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF LLANO.

TORNADO WATCH 554 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

BASTROP BURNET CALDWELL

FAYETTE HAYS LEE

TRAVIS WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BURNET, GEORGETOWN,

GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LOCKHART, AND SAN MARCOS.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Bailey, Castro, and Parmer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Cochran, Hale, Lamb, and Swisher Counties.

At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

HAZARD...Tornado and wind gusts to 70 mph.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather