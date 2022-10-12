WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

654 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Wilson, Karnes, Gonzales, De Witt and Lavaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather