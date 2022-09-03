WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

757 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Kinney and Val Verde.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor

drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Soils in this

area are very wet and runoff from heavy rainfall may occur

very quickly.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Del Rio, Lake View, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Standart, Val Verde

Park, Cienegas Terrace, Long Point, Black Brush Point, Diablo

East, Amistad Village, Governors Landing, Escondido Estates,

Lake Ridge Ranch, 277 South Boat Ramp, 277 North Campground,

San Pedro Canyon and Laughlin AFB Aux Field and U.S. Highways

90 and 277.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

