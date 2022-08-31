WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 826 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Blanco, Gillespie and Llano. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Portions of the advisory area has received 3 to 6 inches of prior rainfall within the last 48 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kingsland, Llano, Round Mountain, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Highland Haven, Castell, Oxford, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Blowout, Eckert, Willow City, Prairie Mountain, Crabapple, Sandy, Valley Spring, Rocky Creek, Field Creek and Sunrise Beach Village. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather