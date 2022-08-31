WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 156 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock affecting Val Verde County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, (2.4 meters), Moderate lowland flooding reaches the Highway 163 bridge floor several miles below Juno. This level is turbulent and dangerous for inexperienced swimmers, canoeists and kayakers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 08\/01\/1990. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Thu Fri Sat Devils River Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 7.3 Wed 1 pm CDT 3.0 3.0 2.9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather