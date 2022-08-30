WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 544 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Del Rio, Lake View, Val Verde Park, Laughlin AFB, Cienegas Terrace, Black Brush Point, Diablo East, Amistad Village, Lake Ridge Ranch, Escondido Estates and San Pedro Canyon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather