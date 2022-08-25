WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1128 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Atascosa and Frio.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Moore, Bigfoot, Kyote, Iuka, Three Oaks, Highway 173 and Farm

to Market Roads 462, 3176 and 2400.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

