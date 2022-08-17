WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 418 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAINS AND INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR TODAY... Hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to near 104 degrees are forecast today. The heat along with humid conditions will also produce afternoon heat indices in the 105 to 108 degree range. Individuals planning to spend prolonged periods of time outside should drink plenty of water, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing and take frequent cooling breaks in shaded or air conditioned spaces. Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather