WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 123 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAINS, I-35 CORRIDOR, AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS TODAY... Very hot high temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range are expected outside of Hill Country this afternoon. Combined with heat indices in the 105 to 109 degree range, this will create dangerous conditions for those partaking in outdoor activities. Individuals planning to spend prolonged periods of time outside should drink plenty of water, wear light-colored\/loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent cooling breaks in shaded and\/or air- conditioned environments this afternoon. Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles! _____