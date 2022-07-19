WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

153 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 106 and heat index values up

to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 9 PM

CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values as high as 108 degrees Monday,

increasing to as high as 110 degrees Tuesday.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105 degrees in the Hill Country

and southern Edwards Plateau, with 106 to 112 degrees along the

Rio Grande and Coastal Plains.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105

to 111 degrees today, and 104 to 109 degrees Wednesday.

* WHERE...Big Country, Concho Valley and Heartland.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around

105 degrees today and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from Noon today to 10 PM

CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until Noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS....Extreme heat will significantly increase the

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT

* WHAT...Very hot high temperatures of 102 to 104 degrees

expected today and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton Counties.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

