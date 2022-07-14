WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

555 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bandera,

Kerr, southwestern Gillespie, Edwards and Real Counties through 645

PM CDT...

At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Rocksprings, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Medina, Kerrville, Rocksprings, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Ingram,

Hunt, Camp Wood, Barksdale, Tuff, Rio Frio, Vance, Kerr Wildlife

Management Area, Waltonia, Mountain Home, Lost Maples State Natural

Area, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area and Harper.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3028 9919 2962 9920 2963 10058 3029 10059

TIME...MOT...LOC 2255Z 359DEG 31KT 3018 10018

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Eastern Andrews County in western Texas...

Eastern Gaines County in western Texas...

Western Martin County in western Texas...

Western Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 554 PM CDT, a dust channel was 21 miles southwest of Lamesa to

near Martin and Andrews County line, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

Andrews, Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Welch, Loop,

Tarzan, Florey, Punkin Center, Patricia, McKenzie Lake, Gaines County

Park and Andrews County Airport.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

