SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

606 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Val

Verde County through 645 PM CDT...

At 606 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Juno, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Val

Verde County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3029 10133 3029 10117 3018 10110 2999 10137

3023 10152

TIME...MOT...LOC 2306Z 060DEG 10KT 3022 10123

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

