SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

544 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lavaca

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Speaks, or 17 miles southeast of Hallettsville, moving west at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yoakum, Hallettsville, Speaks, Ezzell, Worthing, Koerth, Mount Olive,

Vienna, Wied, Mont and Sweet Home.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2929 9662 2921 9674 2923 9710 2930 9717

2950 9712 2937 9660

TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 100DEG 24KT 2930 9671

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

