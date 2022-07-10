WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Bexar County in south central Texas... Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithson Valley, or 9 miles southwest of Canyon Lake Dam, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... New Braunfels, Schertz, Universal City, Selma, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Smithson Valley, Timberwood Park, Solms and Bracken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Jeff Davis. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Fort Davis is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Limpia Creek, Cook Creek and Cienega Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park, Fort Davis National Historical Site and Indian Lodge. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather