WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 144 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hays and northeastern Comal Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wimberley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... San Marcos, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Fischer and Sattler. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3003 9805 2986 9797 2975 9819 3001 9831 TIME...MOT...LOC 1842Z 081DEG 5KT 2992 9810 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____