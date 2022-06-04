WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 523 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Burnet County through 615 AM CDT... At 522 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burnet, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Spicewood, Smithwick, Oatmeal and Inks Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3075 9798 3046 9815 3074 9837 3082 9818 TIME...MOT...LOC 1022Z 315DEG 16KT 3074 9822 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather