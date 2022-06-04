WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

221 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kinney,

Edwards and east central Val Verde Counties through 300 AM CDT...

At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Loma Alta, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Rocksprings, Comstock, Loma Alta, Carta Valley, Long Point, Devils

Shores, Pafford Crossing, Kickapoo Cavern State Park, 277 South Boat

Ramp, 277 North Campground, Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Vinegarone,

Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte, Devils River State Nat Area

Big Satan, Spur 406 Campground and Devil's Sinkhole State Natural

Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3029 10040 3029 10010 2963 10012 2946 10089

2981 10139

TIME...MOT...LOC 0720Z 307DEG 34KT 2987 10088

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

