WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Kerr County in south central Texas...

Blanco County in south central Texas...

Gillespie County in south central Texas...

Northern Kendall County in south central Texas...

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 946 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Doss to 6 miles east of Tivydale to 8 miles

southwest of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, moving east at 55 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR FREDERICKSBURG, STONEWALL,

LUCKENBACH, AND JOHNSON CITY.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Blanco, Round Mountain, Johnson

City, Stonewall, Kendalia, Blowout, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner

Park, Rocky Hill, Sisterdale, Rocky Creek, Hye, Cypress Mill,

Blumenthal, Center Point, Pedernales Falls State Park and Waring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning

is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of La Salle County

through 1015 PM CDT...

At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cotulla, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cotulla, Los Angeles, Gardendale, Artesia Wells, Woodward and

Chaparral Wildlife Management Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 50 and 76.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2854 9893 2811 9905 2821 9940 2857 9940

TIME...MOT...LOC 0247Z 284DEG 23KT 2838 9925

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN VAL VERDE COUNTY...

At 949 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Juno to Pumpville, moving southeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Langtry, Juno, Shumla, Bakers Crossing and Devils River State Nat

Area Del Norte.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

