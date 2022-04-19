WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

443 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Uvalde

and northeastern Zavala Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Blewett to near Washer. Movement was southeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, La Pryor, Batesville, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Blewett and

Washer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2879 9972 2913 10011 2923 10011 2931 10005

2910 9947

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 302DEG 26KT 2919 10006 2907 9992

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

