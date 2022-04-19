WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Box Canyon, or 9 miles south of Comstock, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Lake View, Amistad Village, Black Brush Point, Amistad Acres, Box Canyon, Val Verde Park, Diablo East, Long Point, Governors Landing, 277 South Boat Ramp, San Pedro Canyon, 277 North Campground, Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Spur 406 Campground, Rock Quarry Campground, Salem Point, Lake Ridge Ranch and Escondido Estates. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Amistad, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather