WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1156 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Val Verde County through 1230 PM CDT... At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pandale, or 28 miles west of Juno, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pandale. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3029 10163 3029 10144 3022 10121 2998 10134 3018 10170 TIME...MOT...LOC 1656Z 296DEG 23KT 3023 10158 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...