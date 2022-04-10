WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1029 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Medina,

northern Bexar and south central Comal Counties through 1115 PM

CDT...

At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cliff, or 11 miles north of Castroville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio

Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo

Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano

Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Olmos Park, and St. Hedwig.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2960 9889 2964 9886 2976 9829 2961 9828

2959 9831 2956 9830 2955 9827 2940 9826

2940 9889

TIME...MOT...LOC 0328Z 265DEG 36KT 2950 9881

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

