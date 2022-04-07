WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 321 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS THE HILL COUNTRY TO ALONG AND EAST OF I-35 TO NEAR THE COASTAL PLAINS TODAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS... .Breezy north winds will redevelop by mid-morning, especially along and east of a Mountain Home to Hondo to Dilley line. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 30 mph. Very dry air with minimum humidities in the upper single digits to mid teens can be expected late this morning through early this evening. These winds and humidities combined with dry to extremely dry fuels will create critical fire danger again. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HILL COUNTRY TO ALONG AND EAST OF I-35 TO NEAR THE COASTAL PLAINS... * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FIRE DANGER STATEMENT FOR VERY DRY FUELS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR INLAND PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Brownsville has replaced the Fire Weather Watch with a Fire Danger Statement. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced with a Fire Danger Statement across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, and Hidalgo counties. Relative humidity values will drop into the single digits and teens this afternoon with 20 foot wind speeds generally remaining below 15 mph. A Red Flag Warning may be needed where any winds increase above 15 mph and persist. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...10 AM to 7 PM. * WIND...Northeast 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https:\/\/weather.gov\/rgv\/mapcolors#fire. THIS EVENING FOR WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ISLAND PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... this evening. * WIND...Northeast 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR ALL OF THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL OF THE TEXAS PANHANDLE EXCEPT DEAF SMITH COUNTY... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Randall...Armstrong... Donley... Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 7. * Timing...10 AM through 9 PM CDT. are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather