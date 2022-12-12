WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Northwestern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 845 PM CST.

* At 751 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Perryton,

moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Booker, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

