WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1129 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Collingsworth County. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.