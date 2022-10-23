WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

229 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam

County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

