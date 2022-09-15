WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 525 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather