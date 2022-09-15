WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

341 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lipscomb and

east central Ochiltree Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lipscomb and Darrouzett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3611 10043 3626 10060 3650 10032 3650 10026

3630 10004

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 229DEG 16KT 3628 10040

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

