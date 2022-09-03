WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 325 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oldham, south central Dallam and Hartley Counties through 430 AM CDT... At 324 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Dalhart, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dalhart, Hartley and Romero. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3594 10304 3614 10278 3597 10228 3544 10247 3561 10304 TIME...MOT...LOC 0824Z 027DEG 27KT 3598 10257 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather