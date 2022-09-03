WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Armstrong, western Carson, southwestern Hutchinson, Potter and

southeastern Moore Counties through 245 AM CDT...

At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Meredith, or 14 miles west of Borger, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Borger, Panhandle, Fritch, Lake Meredith and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3522 10217 3575 10182 3568 10146 3516 10131

TIME...MOT...LOC 0641Z 013DEG 16KT 3565 10165

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

