WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 627 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and Lipscomb Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Slapout to 8 miles west of Lipscomb. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lipscomb, Follett, Darrouzett and Slapout. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3619 10055 3645 10053 3661 10038 3665 10000 3612 10000 TIME...MOT...LOC 2326Z 276DEG 36KT 3658 10008 3621 10041 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____