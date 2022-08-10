WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

607 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Moore

County through 645 PM CDT...

At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles south of Dumas, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Dumas and Four Way.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3589 10191 3572 10183 3562 10203 3562 10210

3575 10216 3585 10216

TIME...MOT...LOC 2307Z 068DEG 8KT 3579 10196

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Humble, southwestern Liberty, Dayton, Kingwood, Spring,

Crosby, Kenefick, Lake Houston, Atascocita, Lake Houston Dam,

northern Bush Intercontinental Airport and Porter.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

