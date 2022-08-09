WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 654 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hansford and southeastern Sherman Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Morse, or 24 miles west of Spearman, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Morse. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3606 10146 3605 10157 3606 10176 3614 10178 3627 10167 3627 10151 TIME...MOT...LOC 2353Z 003DEG 7KT 3618 10162 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather