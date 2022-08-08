WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

519 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wheeler

and southwestern Hemphill Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northeast of Briscoe, or 19 miles southeast of Canadian, moving

west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Briscoe, New Mobeetie and Mobeetie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3576 10017 3558 10013 3544 10050 3580 10054

TIME...MOT...LOC 2219Z 077DEG 12KT 3566 10024

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather