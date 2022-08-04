WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

419 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER

COUNTIES...

At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Panhandle, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Panhandle, Claude, White Deer, Washburn and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest

of Tulia, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tulia.

Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113.

* WHERE...Jim Wells, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal

Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

