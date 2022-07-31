WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 525 PM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deaf Smith County through 600 PM CDT... At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Glenrio to 9 miles southeast of Simms. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hereford, Glenrio, Bootleg, Dawn and Simms. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3518 10304 3518 10218 3514 10217 3485 10217 3475 10279 3475 10304 TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 260DEG 32KT 3500 10299 3491 10257 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather