WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central Carson County in the panhandle of Texas...

West Central Gray County in the panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Kingsmill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

