SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

846 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Cimarron and northwestern Dallam Counties through 945 PM CDT...

At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Texline, or 13 miles southeast of Clayton, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Texline, Felt and Wheeless.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3650 10304 3650 10300 3675 10300 3680 10253

3626 10268 3627 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 0146Z 178DEG 17KT 3635 10296

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

