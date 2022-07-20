WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

256 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Carson,

western Hutchinson, southwestern Hansford, southeastern Sherman,

northern Potter and Moore Counties through 430 AM CDT...

At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles north of Sunray to 8 miles southeast of

Dumas to 6 miles northeast of Boys Ranch. Movement was southeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Borger, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake

Meredith and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3603 10139 3558 10132 3528 10173 3555 10216

3582 10192 3620 10187

TIME...MOT...LOC 0755Z 302DEG 10KT 3610 10182 3579 10186 3559 10219

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

