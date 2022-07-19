WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

715 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham

County through 745 PM CDT...

At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Adrian, or 22 miles west of Vega, moving south at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Oldham

County, including Interstate 40 west of Adrian.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3541 10295 3543 10272 3519 10266 3518 10295

TIME...MOT...LOC 0014Z 003DEG 9KT 3532 10282

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

